KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Bruno is a Queensland Heel Mix and he’s your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! This handsome boy is the sweetest doggo you’ll meet and he’s sure to be happy to see you. Bruno needs ample daily exercise and mental stimulation, but that won’t be a problem as he is only a year old and loves to play and sit for treats. Even though he might not be fully socialized with other dogs, Bruno is curious about his fellow four-legged friends. My adoption fee is only $250 at HSPPR and I come with a voucher for a veterinary exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and I am already neutered.

Want to know more about Bruno? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.