KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Has Karl caught your eye? Karl is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Karl is a fancy feline looking for a home that knows how to treat a distinguished gentleman like himself. In his previous home, Karl has gotten along with adults, children, and even pups. Karl is currently in our Cat Colony room with a few other feline friends, so with the right introduction, Karl will be a wonderful new addition to your family. If you’re interested in meeting Karl, stop by HSPPR today. Throughout November, our Colorado Springs location is hosting a cat sale. Kitties 6-months and older are free, and kittens are 50% off. All feline friends still come with a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Karl? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.