KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and we have a sweet senior girl for you today. Her name is Twix, and she is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. She came into HSPPR after her owner could no longer take care of her, so now Twix is looking for a home that knows how to treat a sophisticated lady. She will need help with some resource guarding, so before adopting Twix, adopters will receive a free behavior consultation so Twix can start off on the right paw in her new home. If your family could use a little extra sweetness, come meet Twix today! Twix’s adoption is $75 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Twix? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.