KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Fall is the time for spice and this cat delivers, meet one-of-a-kind beauty, Ginger! This gorgeous cat is 4 years old and was brought in as an owner surrender. Ginger was surrendered with another cat with whom she lived for 4 years. Their owner left the cats with a family member with little notice. The other cat was adopted quickly, but Ginger is still available. She can be shy at first but once she’s scanned and sniffed you, she’s a sucker for pets! She’s so happy to be visited in the shelter, she’ll even start making biscuits when you put her back in her kennel! She’s a healthy, inquisitive cat with a lot of life to live! Ginger’s adoption fee has been waived and she comes with all her vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, and a microchip!

Want to know more about Ginger? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.