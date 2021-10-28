KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

In honor of spooky season, meet Cauldron! He is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Cauldron is a dapper 7-year-old tuxedo kitty who came into HSPPR as a stray. While we don’t know too much about Cauldron’s past, we do know this sophisticated kitty loves to chat. He will walk right up to you, meow, and headbutt for attention, and he doesn’t take “no” for an answer. This mustache kitty is impossible not to love, so come meet him today! His adoption is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Cauldron? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.