KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

This T’Challa might not be the King of Wakanda, but he will be the king of your home! T’Challa is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. T’Challa is a 2-year-old pit bull who came into the Pueblo shelter as a stray. T’Challa’s history is a bit of a mystery, but it’s no secret that his handsome man loves to cuddle. While T’Challa loves his human friends, he is not too sure about other pups and will need help with his canine-to-canine socialization. T’Challa is eager to learn and would benefit from some training classes so he can put his best paw forward in his new home. If you’re looking for a new king to your castle, come meet T’Challa today. His adoption is $50 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about T’Challa? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.