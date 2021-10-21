KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Today we have lovely Lila! Lila is a 2-year-old pit bill who came into HSPPR as a stray with six nursing puppies. Lila’s puppies are now old enough to be on their own, and it is time for this beautiful momma to find a home of her own. Since coming in as a stray, her history is a bit of a mystery, but we have learned that Lila is 70 pounds of love. If you’re looking for a new canine companion, come meet Lila today. Her adoption is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip. She is already spayed so no more puppies for sweet Lila!

Want to know more about Lila? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.