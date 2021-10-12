KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

If you’re looking for a striking sidekick, Kenny is the cat for you! This handsome 7-month-old kitten was brought in last week after he was caught stealing food from an owned, outdoor cat. We’re sure this was a Robin Hood situation and sweet Kenny had the best of intentions! Not much is known about him other than he was a stray and is a little timid in the shelter environment. After you allow Kenny to come to you, he’s a very friendly cat who just needs some TLC. Kenny comes with vaccinations, voucher for a veterinary exam, a microchip and will be neutered before leaving the shelter. His adoption fee is $75.

Want to know more about Kenny? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.