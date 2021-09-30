KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Today I want to introduce you to Mom Jeans! Mom Jeans has been an Adoption Amabassor for over a month without any interested adopters. She was fostered by our own Foster Care Program Manager for a few weeks, and she gave her a huge stamp of approval. She said Mom Jeans was super sweet, low maintenance and even drools a little when she is happy. The only thing Mom Jeans is asking for is to be your one and only feline friend because she isn’t too sure about other cats.

Her adoption is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip, and she is already spayed. For more information on Mom Jeans, visit hsppr.org to contact her foster mom.

Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.