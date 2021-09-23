KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meet grandpa Fenris! Fenris is a 10-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix who is looking for a patient, loving home to spend the rest of his doggie days! Despite his age, Fenris is still a puppy at heart as he loves to play and is as wiggly and waggy as ever. Fenris will need a home that can take extra special care of him because of his age and his sensitivities to being handled. If you’re looking to add a hound with a bunch of personality to your pack, come meet Fenris today. His adoption is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.



Want to know more about Fenris? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.