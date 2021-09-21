KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Her name is appropriate because she’s a big teddy bear, meet Bair, our pet of the week! Bair is an 8-year-old, spayed, gray cat. She originally came to us in May as a surrender. She was adopted in June and very loved by her new owner but was just returned to us when that family had to move to a location that doesn’t allow cats. She might be a little shy at first and will probably spend the first few days making sure there are no monsters under your bed. But once she feels comfortable, she loves getting head scratches from her favorite people and is very affectionate. Senior pets make great companions, and this pretty girl can’t wait to settle into her new home.

Want to know more about Bair? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.