KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Some are sad that summer is coming to a close, but maybe this cocktail of bunny will help keep your spirits up! Today we’re introducing you to Mojito, a 7-month-old black & white bunny who is a sweet and spicy mix of two breeds: a Lionshead and Mini Rex mix. Mojito is a neutered male who came to the shelter when his owner couldn’t take him to their dorm for college. It seems Mojito is a fan of education too, as his favorite pastime is being read to! His new owner should be mindful that this bunny is territorial over his space and may get cranky when you clean or rearrange his cage, so please distract him with treats & toys. This cutie can be yours for only $20 which includes a microchip, vaccines, and veterinary exam. The Pueblo shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only this week, which can be made by calling 719-470-3473 or the main customer service line.

Want to know more about Mojito? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.