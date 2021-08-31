KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

If Jynx looks or sounds familiar, it’s not just a play on words. This is sweet Jynx’s second time in the Pueblo shelter and we’re hoping to find him his new home this week! Jynx’s previous owners both adored him but had to surrender him for relocation purposes. He might have been voted “Personality Plus” in high school. He is friendly, playful, and very outgoing. He lived with two other cats and small children in the past and did well with everyone. He’s been in the shelter this time for almost a month and he’s very eager to meet his new family. His adoption fee has been waived, including vaccines, a microchip and voucher for a veterinary exam. Jynx will definitely be your lucky charm!

Want to know more about Jynx? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.