KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

This week we’re featuring double the fun! Meet handsome Zankoo and his best gal pal, Pow Pow! These feline friends were surrendered when their owner moved and was not allowed to have pets in their new residence. These are pretty big kitties! We have them featured in our cattery showcase as regular kennels would simply be too small. These two beauties are absolute besties! They eat, sleep, and play together. No cat fights here, as they even use the same litter box. Their personalities really balance each other out, Zankoo is the extrovert and will warm up quickly while Pow Pow somewhat embodies the “grumpy cat” stereotype until Zankoo says the coast is clear. Staff believes they will need some time to adjust to their new life and hopes someone with patience will consider adopting. Adoption fee is FREE, so you can have an instant cat family!

Want to know more about Zankoo and Pow Pow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.