KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

She’s the purrfect little Lady! Lady is a 3-year-old brown longhaired cat. She came into HSPPR as a stray, and no owners ever came to claim her. Now miss Lady is looking for a quiet new home that will treat her like the Lady she is! She can be a little shy when you first meet her, and she might spend the first few days checking for monsters under your bed. But give her a little time and love, and Lady will be your best friend in no time. Come visit with Lady for yourself today! Her adoption is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Lady? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.