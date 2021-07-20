KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

If you’ve been wishing for a loveable pup to call your own, it has been granted! Come adopt Wishbone! This sweet American bulldog mix is super friendly and energetic. He will need to learn some manners and require some training but is eager to please his new owner. He’ll make a great family dog and be tons of fun to train! Wishbone will be the perfect companion to get acquainted with this summer. Wishbone was a long hauler at the Pueblo shelter, staying with us for more than a month. He was finally adopted last week but was returned to the shelter because he was a little too high energy with older dogs in the home. Don’t make him wait another month, come visit with Wishbone this week and help us find him a family!

Want to know more about Wishbone? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.