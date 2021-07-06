KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Alexander came to the shelter as a surrender when his owner could no longer take care of him. This is a truly special dog as his friendly and sweet demeanor won over staff when he first arrived. He is getting frustrated in the shelter, however. Sometimes dogs will start to feel the emotional and psychological repercussions of being cooped up, especially German Shepards, as they were bred to do a job and inactivity is extremely difficult for them. We would love to get Alexander a home as soon as possible, he will make a very loyal and handsome companion!

His adoption fee is FREE. It includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Alexander? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.