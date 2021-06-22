KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Tommy started life as an outdoor cat but when his provider noticed something wrong with his eye, they brought him into the shelter for care. Our veterinarians discovered he had an eye infection and monitored him closely with fear he might lose one of his peepers. Tommy was put into foster care with a staff member and recuperated for three weeks. He’s a trooper and his eye healed with just a little discoloration. Tommy is a lover, not a fighter, and will give massages for free! He’s a very social cat and will want tons of attention.

His adoption fee is FREE through Saturday. It includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. He will be neutered before leaving the shelter.

Want to know more about Tommy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.