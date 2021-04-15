KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Hello I'm Luke! I’m a 2-year-old neutered Rhodesian ridgeback mix. I'm a little on the shy side but I'm a good boy at heart. I may need a little space and time to get adjusted to a new home, but I am social and warm up fast with a little bit of time and love. Please take your time when handling me - I would prefer no hugs or any handling that might be too overwhelming. I have a habit of pulling on a leash, though I do pretty fantastic with a front clip harness. I am very housebroken, so someone has to make sure that I go outside several times a day. I learn quickly and know a lot of good manners that can help me in my next home. I do ok with other dogs, though I can be a little pushy at times - I just don't know any better yet! I can't wait to meet my future adopter! My adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Luke? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.