KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Kody! This handsome boy is quite the busy body. He’d make the perfect hiking or running buddy! He has lots of energy and even more love to give. He’ll tug on your heartstrings and your leash! While he’s full of spunk and sweetness, he’s not fully socialized with other animals, so he’d do best as an only pet. Keep this boy’s mind and body active, and you’re sure to have a loving and loyal companion!

Want to know more about Kody? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.