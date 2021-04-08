Skip to Content
Pet of the Week
today at 4:30 am
KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Rose 1518676

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

How cute is that face??? Rose is a beautiful girl who can’t wait to find her new family! 3-year-old Rose came into HSPPR as a stray, so we don’t know much about her past. But we want to make sure her future is as bright as possible! In addition to having a wonderful smile, Rose is social and loves hanging out with her people. She would love a home who can help her with her doggie manners! She’s a little undersocialized around other dogs, so she would love a good introduction period when meeting doggie friends. If you are looking for a walk buddy and a cuddle buddy at night, come visit with Rose for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Rose? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.

TJ Gerzina

