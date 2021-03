Pet of the Week

This is Barnterry. She is a barn cat! This means she’d prefer to love you from afar and would do best on a homestead where she can have a job to do, like mousing. While she may not be a fan of people, she can still make a great pet if you give her food and a warm place to lay her head!

Want to know more about Barnterry? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.