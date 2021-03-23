KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Vinyl. This 11-year-old cat came into the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. At her age, she’s looking for a nice quiet home where she can live out her retirement by basking in the sun, sitting on laps, and chasing the occasional string. Her green eyes are electrifying, so prepare to be mesmerized! A little on the shy side, Vinyl would do best as an only pet.

Want to know more about Vinyl? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.