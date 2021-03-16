KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Make room from Tucson in your life, and you won’t regret it! This 1-year-old boy is full of energy but even more full of love. As a younger pup, Tucson would benefit from training classes, but he has been enrolled in our behavior modification program at the shelter, and he has already improved so much! As a hyper boy who demands attention, he'd do best as an only pet in a mature home. But, once he gets his energy out, prepare to be showered in kisses! Adopt him in Pueblo today.

Want to know more about Tucson? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.