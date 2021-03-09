KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Cleo is a 4-year-old pure-bred mutt who is looking for a home where she can give someone all her love. She absolutely adores humans, so be prepared to be showered in kisses! She has a natural smile that will brighten your world. Cleo is very energetic, so she’ll do best in a home where she can live an active lifestyle! If you’re looking for a girl to brighten your world, then Cleo is the dog for you. Adopt her in Pueblo today.

Want to know more about Cleo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.