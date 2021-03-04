KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Are you ready to MOVE? Well, Amber is here to be your personal trainer, and she’s got a busy schedule ahead of you! First, you’ll play with toys all morning. Then go on a long walk in the afternoon. Maybe some ball in early evening. And hiking or a run next weekend! Think you can handle all that? Then Amber could be the one for you! This beautiful 1-year-old pit bull mix has a ton of energy, and she’s looking for a busy family who can has enough energy to keep up with her. She would love to attend a training class with you! If Amber could be the exercise buddy you’ve been looking for, come visit with Amber for yourself today. Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Amber? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.