KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Holy handsome smile, Batman! Jeromy’s definitely got a face to win hearts. This handsome mug (and the rest of him!) is looking for a wonderful new home to help him feel safe and be the best dog he can be. This 1-year-old white pit bull mix came into HSPPR as a stray, and no owner ever came to claim him. Jeromy has been a little shy since coming to HSPPR, but he is very eager to please and wants to love you with all his heart, so we think he will do just fine with a loving, patient family. Some training classes might help build Jeromy’s confidence and strengthen your bond! Come visit with handsome Jeromy for yourself today. His adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Jeromy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.