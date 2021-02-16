KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Freddy, who fancies himself the king of the jungle! This majestic boy is what we call an overstimulated cat, meaning he’s a little extra spontaneous. But, once you learn to read his body language and make sure he gets lots of playtime, he’ll make the purrfect companion! His hobbies include chasing feather toys, playing with string, basking in the sun and getting head scratches. Adopt him in Pueblo today!

Want to know more about Freddy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.