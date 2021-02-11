KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

He might sound like an opinionated sort of fellow, but handsome Boycott just wants to make you happy! Boycott is a 1 ½-year-old neutered pit bull mix. He came in to HSPPR because his owner couldn’t care for him anymore, and now Boycott is looking for a new, extra-special home that loves him for the character he is. From the information we have, we are not sure if Boycott has ever lived inside of a house. He will need help learning inside etiquette. Boycott came in with some mildly irritated skins, so we’ve been working with Boycott and giving him medicated baths. We recommend having a good relationship with your regular veterinarian to ensure Boycott get the care he needs! And what do you get out of the deal? You get the handsome to love you unconditionally for the rest of his days! His adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a one-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Boycott? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.