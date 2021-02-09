KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Sassy, whose name says it all! She is what we call an overstimulated cat, meaning she’s got a little extra spunk. But, once you learn to read her body language, she’ll make a great companion! Sassy has lots of energy and would do best in a home where she can chase string and play with toys to get her energy out. Once she is nice and tired, she’d love to snuggle up with you and warm your toes on these cold winter nights! Adopt her in Pueblo today.

Want to know more about Sassy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.