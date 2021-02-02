KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Larry! Larry came into our shelter as a very shy stray cat. However, as staff has continued to play with and get to know him, he has come out of his shell quite a bit! He loves getting pets and butt scratches, and once you try to stop petting him, he’ll follow you for more. Because he’s still a bit on the shy side, he’d do best in a quiet home with a patient owner who will give him extra time to adjust. Don’t let his shy demeanor fool you – this cat is very full of love!

Want to know more about Larry? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.