KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meet our sweet southern senior, Callie Rose! Callie Rose is an 11-year-old calico cat. She came in to HSPPR because her elderly owner couldn’t care for her anymore, and none of the family could take Callie. So now Callie Rose is looking for a new home that will give her the retirement of her dreams! Like many seniors, Callie Rose likes things her way. She’s earned a bit of quiet in her golden years! She would be happiest in a mature, calm home where she can spend her days snoozing in your sunbeams – and her evenings in your lap on the couch. If Callie sounds like a good fit for your family, come adopt Ms. Callie Rose into your home today! Her adoption fee is $35 and includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Callie Rose? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.