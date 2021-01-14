KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

This Rocky is a fitness guru just like Rocky Balboa! He was brought to HSPPR when his owner could no longer care for him, but he is as full of energy as he is love. Rocky enjoys long hikes, cuddles on the couch, and tasty treats. As a 1-year-old pup, he still has some training needs, but he’s ready and willing to learn! Rocky isn’t very comfortable around large dogs, but he previously lived in a home with other small dogs, where he enjoyed their company. If you’re looking for a cutie pie to snuggle with and run with, he’s the boy for you! His adoption fee is $250 and includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Rocky? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.