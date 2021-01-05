KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet the beautiful Barbossa! Barbossa is a handsome boy with a thick orange and white coat and green eyes for days. He is an incredibly affectionate cat, but he is what we call overstimulated. That means he gets hyper or amped up way too quickly. But never fear! Once you learn his body language and give him lots of toys to play with, he’ll be the perfect companion. Who doesn’t want a cat they can play with and cuddle with?

Want to know more about Barbossa? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.