KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

With Chuck comes good luck! This special boy is looking for an active home that is well suited for his lifestyle. Chuck has lots of energy and loves to run and play. He isn’t fully socialized with other dogs, so he’d be a perfect fit for a single-pet household. If you’re looking for a dog who enjoys hiking as much as he loves cuddling, Chuck is the boy for you!

Want to know more about Chuck? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.