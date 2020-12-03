KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

He’s been a bit Blue, but once he finds his new home, he’ll be full of cheer! This is Blue, a 6-year-old neutered pit bull mix. Blue came in to HSPPR because his owners couldn’t care for him anymore. So now he’s looking for a new home that will love him for the rest of his days! Blue is a busy boy, and he would love to go hiking with you. As you can see, he sits for treats, and he’s excited to learn more with your guidance! Blue doesn’t like being left alone, so he’s looking for a home who can help him feel safe and secure, even if his people aren’t around. He likes the company of other dogs, but Blue plays a little rough, which some gentle dogs don’t appreciate. If you too are feeling blue, come visit with Blue to put a smile on your face today! His adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Blue? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.