KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Beautiful Harry wants you to know – she’s a sweet little GIRL, and she would love to join your household for your retirement! Harry is a 10-year-old spayed black and white kitty. She can be very shy when you first meet her, and like many older ladies, she likes things her way. She might take a few weeks to warm up in your household, but once she feels safe, she will make you her whole world. She loves snoozing in the sunbeams, but she’ll love cuddling with you in the evenings even more. Take a chance on a shy kitty and come meet Harry today! Her adoption fee is free because she’s a staff pick. It still includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Harry? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. For the safety of our staff and adopters, we are limiting the number of adopters in the building at a time, and we are requiring masks to be worn by all adopters. Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.