KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

He ain’t nothing but a hound dog! Buster is a very sweet, shy hound who wants to sniff his way into your heart. Like most hounds, Buster loves following his nose – especially if it leads to your kitchen! Buster can be a little nervous in new situations, but he’s a good boi who is very loyal to his people. Buster might need a good introduction period with other dogs. He can’t wait to keep you moving and outside year-round! Come visit with Buster for yourself today. His adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Buster? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. For the safety of our staff and adopters, we are limiting the number of adopters in the building at a time, and we are requiring masks to be worn by all adopters. Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.