KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

We’ve got a Flower ready to bloom in your garden! Flower is a 2-year-old spayed husky mix. She came in to HSPPR as a stray, and no owner ever came to claim her. Flower is a very sweet, calm girl. She is energetic, but she knows when to sit nicely at your feet. And boy, is she cute doing it! Like most huskies, Flower likes to run, so if you’re a busy family that’s always on the move, Ms. Flower could be the one for you. Come visit with Flower for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Flower? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. For the safety of our staff and adopters, we are limiting the number of adopters in the building at a time, so we thank you all for your patience. Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.