KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Ms. Missy wants to retire in style at your place! Meet Missy, a beautiful 12 years young tuxedo cat. She came in to HSPPR because her owners couldn’t keep her anymore, so now this Golden Girl is looking for one last loving home for her retirement. Missy was a little shy when she first came to us, but she has warmed up quickly, and she seems fine with other quiet, gentle pets. If you don’t want to deal with those crazy kitten years, come get yourself an experienced lady who knows how to be a great family member. Come meet Missy for yourself today! ittle Lily wants to bloom in your garden! Lily is a 6-year-old spayed Chihuahua mix who came in to HSPPR because her owners couldn’t care for her anymore. So now she’s looking for a new home who loves this little character as much as we do! Lily is a friendly girl who has lived with dogs before. She has also lived with older children and loves chatting with her family in the evenings. She loves being outside, and she can’t wait to go on some walks with you. Come adopt Lily into your home today! Her adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Lily? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. For the safety of our staff and adopters, we are limiting the number of adopters in the building at a time, so we thank you all for your patience. Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.