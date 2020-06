Pet of the Week

Put on your boots and head to Pueblo to visit with Boots! Boots came to HSPPR Pueblo after being found in an irrigation system with a brick tied to him. Luckily, this sweet kitty survived, and is ready to find a loving home to protect him from any harm! He is very friendly, but he also really enjoys playtime.

Want to know more about Boots? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.