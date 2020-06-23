KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

You need time with Tawny in your life! This sweet girl is full of energy and love. She is impossible to photograph because she is just so wriggly as she demands all the petting in the world. Her fur is long and soft, and you’ll want her to snuggle up with. Come visit with Tawny for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $50, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Tawny? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.