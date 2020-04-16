KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

We’ve got double trouble today for your KRDO Pet of the Week! Meet Joe and Miss Kitty, a beautiful pair of tuxedo sisters looking for a loving home with room enough for two. Joe and Miss Kitty have been together their whole lives, and they love sleeping together and playing together. These girls can be a tiny bit shy when you first meet them, but they warm up quickly with a little bit of love. They would do best in a home without any doggie friends or with very calm dogs. If you have room in your home and heart for not one but two amazing felines, check out Joe and Miss Kitty for yourself! They are currently in a loving foster home, so visit www.hsppr.org/springs/pets/a1130004 for more information on how to visit with them. Their adoption fee is $100 for both cats. Each cat will receive a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Joe and Miss Kitty? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. Yes, we are still open for adoptions by appointment only. Make your appointment to meet any of our amazing available pets at hsppr.org/appointment! Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.