KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Finley! This little guy was brought into our Pueblo shelter by Animal Law Enforcement after a neighbor called about him being left behind by his owners.

Since arriving at our shelter, he quickly became a staff favorite! He was a little shy and timid at first, but once he warms up to you, he is a ray of sunshine. He is a smaller dog, and he may need a little extra time to adjust in your home. His hobbies include chewing on squeaky toys, giving kisses and snuggling up with loved ones.

Want to know more about Finley? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm by appointment only.