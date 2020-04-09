KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Ready for some fun and adventure? Meet Rambo, a 6-month-old terrier mix! Rambo hasn’t been socialized to a lot in his young life, so he would love to meet you and get your help meeting new people and handling new situations. He is a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly, and he loves getting gentle attention from his friends. Rambo enjoys his chew toys, and he can’t wait to go hiking and running with you this summer. Come meet with Rambo for yourself! His adoption fee is $300, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and you can call our veterinary clinic to schedule his neuter in hopefully just a few weeks.

Want to know more about Rambo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. Yes, we are still open for adoptions by appointment only. Make your appointment to meet any of our amazing available pets at hsppr.org/appointment! Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.