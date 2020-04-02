KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.



Meet your sweet new southern gal with Dixie, a 9-year-old orange tabby! Dixie came in to HSPPR because her owners couldn’t care for her anymore. She was very shy at first, but our staff has been giving her lots of love and attention, and she is starting to come around. Dixie has lived with cats and children before, but she would prefer a mature, quieter home who knows how to treat a sweet southern lady. Come visit with Dixie for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $35, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Dixie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. Yes, we are still open for adoptions by appointment only. Make your appointment to meet any of our amazing available pets at hsppr.org/appointment! Can’t adopt right now? You can still help out pets in need in our region by making a donation at hsppr.org/donate.