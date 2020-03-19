KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Double the trouble and double the fun with Jack and Tiger! This brother and sister pair came in because their owner couldn’t care for them anymore. They have never been separated, and they love hanging out and sleeping with each other. Right now, we have these two cuties in one of our cat condos, where they can play and enjoy the view from our windows – and you can walk right in to meet them! Jack is a calm boy who loves attention. Tiger is a little on the feisty side; she likes attention on her terms, and you will love her character. Come visit with Jack and Tiger for yourself today! Their adoption fee is FREE because they’re a staff pick! Each cat will still receive a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Jack and Tiger? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends. Yes, we are still open for adoptions, but for the safety of the community, we are restricting the number of people allowed in our building at one time. Thank you all for your patience! We urge the public to keep all pets in their homes if possible. If you must relinquish a stray or pet, this is by appointment only at www.hsppr.org.