KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.



We love that little face! Come visit with Asuna, a beautiful 1-year-old black pit bull mix. She is all black except for a tiny patch of white on her chest and some white toes. Asuna came in to HSPPR because her family couldn’t care for her anymore, so now Asuna is looking for a new home that will love her for the rest of her days. She was pretty shy when she first came to us, but our volunteers have been working with Asuna, and she is already feeling a little more like her old self. All she needs is a loving home to help her come the rest of the way out of her shell! Asuna loves playing fetch with our volunteers in the dog part. But she also likes cuddles afterward as well! Asuna hasn’t been fully socialized with other dogs, so she might need a good introduction period when meeting any doggie friends. Come visit with Asuna for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Asuna? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.