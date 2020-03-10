KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

When Hank first arrived at the shelter, he was incredibly skinny and very emaciated. We put him on a diet to gain weight, and after month of being under the watch of our veterinary team, he is ready to be adopted!

Despite his condition when he arrived, Hank loves literally everyone. He is always ready for pets and treats. He isn’t fully socialized with other dogs, so if you do have pets in your home, he would require a little extra time and patience.

Want to know more about Hank? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.