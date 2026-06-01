Fertilizing your gardens will help give you a productive growing season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We are now several weeks into the growing season here in Southern Colorado and most of our plants an vegetable have started to adjust to the their new environment. That's exactly what is happening in Steve's Garden. Garden experts say one of the biggest mistakes gardeners make is they forget to fertilize throughout the season.

Yes your plants need some daily watering, and depending on what you are growing they also need anywhere from 2 to 8 hours of direct sunlight. They also need fertilizer since most soils can't provide all the nutrients your plants will need to thrive in the hot summer months here in our area. You can use different products to help ensure a very productive growing season. "Fertilizer is very important, it's just like being a baby," said Mike Spencer with Spencer's Produce Lawn & Garden Centers. "You've gto to feed them constantly as we go, not so much in the ground, even though if your fertilize your tomatoes that are actually in the garden and your peppers, they'll do a lot better," Spencer said. "I suggest water soluble fertilizers," added Spencer. "I know it's more work but plants in the pots need to be fertilized every other watering, there's no extra nutrition in there so we need to stay on top of those," Spencer said.

You'll also want to follow the instructions regarding the fertilizer you are using because if you over fertilize your plants, you can harm them or even kill them and that's not what we want to see happen.

Remember to us pictures of your gardens and what you are growing here in Southern Colorado.